Modern communication with customers

Seamlessly integrate JIRA Service Desk functionality into any native environment. Reaching out and offer support, provide information, or start a conversation with live chat in their Slack team

TRY FOR FREE

Live chat

Live chat with visitors directly from Slack.

You don't need yet another chat client.. Talk with your customers using your existing Slack service.

Knowledge base search

Confluence KB

Easily publish, organize, and access company information in one central location so you can help your customers help themselves

Contact form

Embed the service desk portal into your website

Help at your fingertips, instead of forcing customers to hunt around or leave your website for help

Widget customization

It's your site, choose the widget style that fits

It speaks your language

  • Widget present the right language according to end user browser settings
  • Google Analytics integration
  • Color picker
  • Your custom injected script

Powerful admin inside JIRA Service Desk

JIRA Service Desk from Atlassian

Work together to help sales, marketing, and support teams better communicate with customers

Reaching out and offer support, provide information, or start a conversation with live chat in their Slack team

Copyright © 2017 Jelldesk

Contact Us

Address

International Plaza, 10 Anson Road #30-11, Singapore

Email

robert@jsoftware.io

Socials

Follow us on social media platforms and stay tuned for the fresh updates.