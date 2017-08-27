Modern communication with customers
Seamlessly integrate JIRA Service Desk functionality into any native environment. Reaching out and offer support, provide information, or start a conversation with live chat in their Slack team
Live chat
Live chat with visitors directly from Slack.
You don't need yet another chat client.. Talk with your customers using your existing Slack service.
Knowledge base search
Confluence KB
Easily publish, organize, and access company information in one central location so you can help your customers help themselves
Contact form
Embed the service desk portal into your website
Help at your fingertips, instead of forcing customers to hunt around or leave your website for help
Widget customization
It's your site, choose the widget style that fits
It speaks your language
- Widget present the right language according to end user browser settings
- Google Analytics integration
- Color picker
- Your custom injected script
Powerful admin inside JIRA Service Desk
JIRA Service Desk from Atlassian
Work together to help sales, marketing, and support teams better communicate with customers