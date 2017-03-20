jelldesk(beta)
Jelldesk Support
Seamlessly integrate JIRA Service Desk functionality into any native environment, allowing businesses to put help right at their customers’ fingertips. Using Jelldesk Support, companies can reach out and offer support, provide information, or start a conversation with live chat in their Slack team.
Live chat
Live chat with visitors directly from Slack
Search box
Connect to Confluence Knowledge base
Contact form
A embed JIRA Service Desk port into your website
Customer engagement dashboard
Realtime customer data help you understand and react on customer support
With Jelldesk support it’s simple, personal, and fun for everyone
Knowledge base search
Confluence KB
Easily publish, organize, and access company information in one central location so you can help your customers help themselves.
Live chat with visitors directly from Slack.
You don't need yet another chat client.Talk with your customers using your existing Slack service.
Embed the service desk portal into your website.
Help at your fingertips, instead of forcing customers to hunt around or leave your website for help
Widget customization
It's your site, choose the widget style that fits
It speaks your language - Widget present the right language according to end user browser settings
Google Analytic integration
Color picker
Your custom injected script
Powerful admin inside JIRA Service Desk
JIRA Service Desk
Work together to help sales, marketing, and support teams better communicate with customers.
