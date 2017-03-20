  • How It Works

    1

    Live chat

    Live chat with visitors directly from Slack

    2

    Search box

    Connect to Confluence Knowledge base

    3

    Contact form

    A embed JIRA Service Desk port into your website

    4

    Customer engagement dashboard

    Realtime customer data help you understand and react on customer support

  • What We Do

    With Jelldesk support it’s simple, personal, and fun for everyone

    Knowledge base search

    Confluence KB

    Easily publish, organize, and access company information in one central location so you can help your customers help themselves.

    Live chat

    Live chat with visitors directly from Slack.

    You don't need yet another chat client.
    Talk with your customers using your existing Slack service.

    Contact form

    Embed the service desk portal into your website.

    Help at your fingertips, instead of forcing customers to hunt around or leave your website for help

    Widget customization

    It's your site, choose the widget style that fits

    It speaks your language - Widget present the right language according to end user browser settings

    Google Analytic integration

    Color picker

    Your custom injected script

    Powerful admin inside JIRA Service Desk

    JIRA Service Desk

    Work together to help sales, marketing, and support teams better communicate with customers.

